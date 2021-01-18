Dubuque Community Schools officials are planning for how best to use a $6.5 million boost in COVID-19 relief funds, some of which they hope to spend remediating student learning losses.
“That’s an expense that’s coming either way,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said. “We are going to make that happen for our students, and we just hope that this is an opportunity to cover some of those costs.”
State officials last week announced that they received nearly $345 million from the latest COVID-19 federal relief package to help school districts address costs associated with the pandemic.
Of that, $6.5 million is going to the Dubuque district. It is in addition to the $1.8 million the district received last year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Rheingans said officials are looking at how they can use the new funding to cover some costs they have incurred during the pandemic, as well as how they can use the funds to help students recover learning lost due to the upheaval caused by COVID-19.
Some of the district’s most significant costs going forward will be making sure students have access to educational and social-emotional health opportunities to get them back on track, Rheingans said. He believes those opportunities would fall under the intent of the COVID-19 relief funds, but officials are currently clarifying whether that is the case.
“A direct cost of COVID, to me, is how do we get our kids, our students caught back up,” Rheingans said. “I would consider that a COVID expense, too, because it is what would have not happened from last March 13, whenever we closed down (at the start of the pandemic) to whenever things end.”
District officials reported that so far, they have spent about $1.9 million on COVID-19 expenditures such as cleaning and sanitization supplies, personal protective equipment, and technology purchases, as well as adding a director of digital literacy position to assist with learning technology efforts.
They have spent about $650,000 for COVID-19 staff leave from July to December, and another $98,000 to pay for substitutes for staff on COVID-19-related leave.
Those numbers represent most of the district’s general fund spending on COVID-19 so far, district spokesman Mike Cyze said.
Officials could also use COVID-19 relief dollars to pay for expenditures in other district funds, such as food service, though they would need to tabulate which costs would qualify as pandemic-related for purposes of the relief money.
The additional money also takes some pressure off of district officials’ efforts to plan out future years’ budgets.
Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher recently shared with school board members possible financial scenarios that showed the district’s unspent balance — which is like a savings account — declining in the coming years based on recent low state aid increases if the district did not make changes to its budget.
However, the new funds will give officials more time to plan their course of action before making any decisions.
“Let’s just say the sense of urgency wasn’t there as much as it was before the (COVID-19 relief) dollars,” Kelleher said. “It allows the district to do more planning.”
Still, the exact impact of the dollars will depend on how officials choose to spend them. Kelleher noted that they have some flexibility in how to spend the relief dollars, such as reimbursing existing COVID-19 costs or creating new expenditures aimed at addressing the pandemic’s impacts.
“That’s what we as an administrative team have to look at, to see what’s going to be the best use of that $6.5 million,” Kelleher said.
Rheingans said he expected the topic of how to distribute the new COVID-19 dollars will likely come up at a school board work session later this month. Regardless of how those funds are distributed, he said he is confident officials will be able to use all of the relief funds on pandemic-related expenses.
“I’m sure when all the cost is added up, we will have an opportunity to expend all of those funds, especially if we could spend them on future educational opportunities,” he said.