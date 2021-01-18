News in your town

Historic Dubuque organization chapter has merged with nearby Bellevue chapter

Most read: TH's 10 most-viewed stories of week

Dozens of Dubuque students honored at annual MLK event

Most read: TH's 10 most-viewed stories of week

Dubuque again honored for financial reporting

1 additional death, 12 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 8 news cases in Grant County

Authorities: 1 injured in crash over embankment near Darlington

Skid steer fire causes $7,000 damage in Jo Daviess County

Dubuque again honored for financial reporting

Jo Daviess County board moves forward with formation of county park

Love that lasts: Dubuque couple making memories through 66 years of marriage

$6.5 million in COVID-19 relief coming to Dubuque Community Schools

Dubuque County Right to Life to hold Walk for Life event Saturday

1 additional death, 18 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours in Dubuque County

Skid steer fire causes $7,000 damage in Jo Daviess County

Theologian to deliver virtual UD character lecture Feb. 1

Dubuque County Right to Life to hold Walk for Life event Saturday

Authorities: 1 injured in crash over embankment near Darlington

JDC teen injured in rollover wreck

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

Families flock to Mississippi River Museum's Ice Fest for winter fun

Dubuque LGBTQ organization to host Inaugural conference

Mapping shows dramatic increase of bald eagle nests in Wisconsin since 1970s

Local law enforcement reports

Dubuque officials seek input on proposed community garden

Tri-state business people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Former Loras student asks for security upgrades at college after break-ins

Week in review: Notable local stories from the past 7 days

Politics: Hinson talks impeachment vote, historic committee assignment

1 related death, 43 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County

Dubuque official to receive prestigious environmental award

TH promotes 2 award-winning journalists to senior reporter positions

Dubuque man sentenced to jail for meth-dealing conviction

Dubuque, state officials seek to install fiber traffic system along Southwest Arterial

Supporters, critics split on home-schooling approaches in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin

Person who makes a difference: Longtime chief 'provides continuity' to Dubuque auxiliary police

New rule expands hospital price disclosure, but industry officials say requirements could increase costs, confuse patients

Made in Tri-States: Maquoketa company provides pivotal piece of funeral ceremonies

Families flock to Mississippi River Museum's Ice Fest for winter fun

Dubuque man sentenced to jail for meth-dealing conviction

1 death, 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque Co. in 24 hours