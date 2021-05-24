ANDREW, Iowa — A pair of Jackson County school districts have been awarded a $776,860 grant to pay for before- and after-school programming for students.
Officials from the Andrew and Easton Valley community school districts recently announced their receipt of a 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant. Programming funded with the grant will be available starting in the 2021-2022 school year and will be free to families.
The districts can use the funds over a five-year cycle, according to messages sent to the district communities. The grant will allow students in kindergarten through sixth-grade to access daily, after-school enrichment activities during that period.
Administrators wrote that opportunities could include going bowling, visiting parks and bringing in presenters from various organizations. The districts also will be able to provide additional academic supports outside of the school day.