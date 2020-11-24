GRANT COUNTY, Wis. — The Grant County Board of Supervisors recently approved two grant applications submitted by county government departments.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will receive a grant to buy child safety seats for the Grant County Health Department. The car seats are made available to residents through the health department, which is applying for a matching grant of $2,753.
In-kind staff time checking and installing the car seats is used as the 25% match for the grant, totaling more than $700.
The board also approved an application to be submitted by the Grant County Fair to the Wisconsin Department of Administration to help cover the cost of live music and entertainment that was to take place at this year’s Grant County Fair.
The fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant would be based on 25% of the Grant County Fair’s 2019 ticket sales for entertainment, admission on the grounds and rental costs. The county did not have to provide matching funds.