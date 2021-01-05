ANAMOSA, Iowa -- After 26 years serving Jones County as county auditor, Janine Sulzner recently retired from her position after not seeking re-election.
“I made the decision not to run four years ago,” Sulzner said, though she only let a small group of friends in on the decision at the time.
Her time in the auditor’s office predated her appointment by the county Board of Supervisors in 1994. Sulzer served four years in a deputy role in the auditor’s office and six months in the treasurer’s office.
Having an educational background on the accounting and payroll side of things is what attracted her to the job.
Getting used to the budgeting process was her biggest adjustment when she took on the role “because elections weren’t near as complicated back then.”
Having served as commissioner of elections for more than two decades, she saw plenty of changes in that role over the years as well.
Despite not seeking re-election for her role as auditor in November, Sulzner did get voted as a member of the Jones County Soil & Water District Commissioner and will serve on that volunteer board.
When asked about her future plans, Sulzner plans to keep it simple.
“I’m looking forward to having some time to myself. I have devoted so much time and effort to this job. It will be nice to have my evenings and weekends back,” she said, voice breaking. “It’s just been a major part of my life. … I take my role as a public servant very seriously, and I appreciate all the support I’ve had from the public over the years.”
Republican Whitney Hein won the race in November's election to be Sulzner’s successor.