A Dubuque police group took dozens of local kids shopping for clothing and school supplies during an annual event.
The Dubuque Police Protective Association’s eighth annual Shop with a Cop program provided shopping for nearly 75 kids, according to a press release.
The association is the bargaining unit for Dubuque police officers.
The program is held in conjunction with Target and Key Services.
The release states that participating youth are selected for “respectful behavior, hard work, and good character.”