First Day of Spring Hike
Saturday, Whitewater Canyon, 29912 Ninth Ave., Bernard, Iowa
2 to 4 p.m. Free event. Hike down into the Valley of 13 Caves and explore the wooded area known as Lost Canyon. Wear good hiking footwear and dress appropriately for the weather. Families welcome. Meet at the parking lot at 2 p.m. Pre-registration required at naturalist@jonescountyiowa.gov or 319-481-7987.
15th Annual Port of Potosi Brewerania & Collectibles Show
Saturday, Holiday Gardens Event Center, 101 Brewery Hollow Road, Potosi, Wis.
9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Buy, sell or trade old brewery items at more than 100 tables. Homemade food, catfish, burgers, brats and pies available. Admission is $3. More information: Call 608-642-0321 or email portofpotosi@gmail.com.
Easter Bunny at Kennedy Mall
Saturday, Kennedy Mall, Dubuque
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-states is excited to introduce you to the Easter Bunny in a safe way. The Easter Bunny will be in the center court at the Kennedy Mall for photos. Kids will receive a free Easter activity book to enjoy, while supplies last. Share your photo on social media adding the #hashtag to #UnitedWayDBQ and Kennedy Mall will donate funds for every #hashtagged photo. For more information call 563-556-1994.