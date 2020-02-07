Matt Russell on Thursday displayed a picture of homes underwater from floods and a photo of a hillside glowing as it burned to ashes.
He turned to his audience — about 100 people at Clarke University — to ask them a question.
“What brings you hope in the face of the climate crisis?”
Several policy ideas were suggested. But eventually, someone called out: “The younger generations.”
For Russell, that’s exactly it. It’s the youth, he said, that can help turn the tide on climate change and begin creating a more sustainable world.
“We are at a wonderful time and opportunity to help shape a world that is going to be much better than the world we live in now,” Russell said.
Russell, the executive director of Iowa Interfaith Power and Light, presented “Moving from Climate Change to Climate Action.” The event was part of the university’s Mackin-Mailander lecture series.
Michael Knock, an associate professor of history at Clarke University and the chairman of the Mackin-Mailander committee, said he has previously listened to Russell speak.
“Our series this year is ‘Do something!’” Knock said. “We’re trying to get people thinking — especially our students that can make a difference — if they just adopt a cause and do something about it. And one of the issues that really interests students seems to be the battle against climate change.”
A fifth-generation farmer from Anita, Iowa, Russell graduated from Loras College and went on to seminary in Chicago before dropping out after his third year. He taught high school religion in Las Vegas before returning to his home state to work for the National Catholic Rural Life Conference.
Over time, Russell took on different roles and positions and was able to merge his twin passions of faith and sustainability.
“It’s those values of faith that we share,” he said. “It’s those Christian values, it’s those Jewish values. And even people who don’t identify with those values, but they identify with stewardship and the common good. Those values are really what’s needed for climate action.”
From 2010 to 2017, Russell served on the Iowa Farm Service Agency State Committee of the United States Department of Agriculture, and in 2018 he joined the organization Iowa Interfaith Power and Light.
He now focuses his time working with faith-based leaders and organizations in Iowa to take action on climate change.
Russell said part of his work for Iowa Interfaith Power and Light is working with students.
Russell said he already is seeing students across the country paying attention to climate change and looking for ways to make a difference.
“The whole rest of the century is going to be figuring out how to live together in positive ways,” Russell said, adding, “We’re seeing a lot of young people and students really stepping up and figuring out how to lead.”