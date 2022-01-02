As 2022 begins, we take a numerical look at news from across the tri-states in 2021.
Here are 50 notable numbers — with a heavy focus on items beyond the COVID-19 pandemic that again shaped most of the year (and which the Telegraph Herald continues to document numerically on a regular basis).
6% The percentage increase in Dubuque County’s population from 2010 to 2020, according to new census figures. The county’s population climbed to 99,266. Other population changes among the 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area ranged from a 1.4% increase in Grant County, Wis., to a 6% decrease in Clayton County, Iowa.
3.5% The percentage increase in the city of Dubuque’s population from 2010 to 2020, increasing from 57,637 to 59,667. Elsewhere locally, the population of Asbury, Iowa, shot up by 43%, while the count in Peosta, Iowa, climbed by 39%, leading the way. The biggest local decreases, in terms of percentage, came in East Dubuque, Ill., (down 11.7%) and Hazel Green and Prairie du Chien, Wis. (down 7% each).
3,244 The decrease in children in that 10-county area in the 2020 census, compared to 10 years earlier. By percentage, Clayton County had the biggest drop in the percentage of children at 22%.
130 The number of members of the Iowa National Guard’s “Ironman” 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment that returned to the area in April, arriving at Dubuque Regional Airport. The battalion supported Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East, and most members had been away from home for 11 months.
7.55 The level, in feet, of the Mississippi River at Dubuque on June 24. The last time the river was so low at that time of year was 1988, a historic Midwest drought year, according to Chris Trefry, chief of the water management section for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District.
$240,385,099.81 The amount wagered via sports betting at Dubuque’s two casinos from January to November, according to records from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. During the first 11 months of 2020, the total for Diamond Jo Casino and Q Casino was about $34.3 million.
18 The number of race days scheduled in 2022 for the final season at Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque. The abbreviated season will run from April 16 to May 15.
103 The number of the pick used in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft by the Texas Rangers to select Dubuque native Ian Moller, a 6-foot-1, 207-pound right-handed-hitting catcher who graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School last January so he could prepare full-time for the draft. Cedar Rapids, Iowa, scouting service Perfect Game USA listed Moller as the country’s No. 14 overall prospect and the No. 2 catcher in the 2021 high school graduating class. He also earned the No. 1 overall and No. 1 catcher rankings in the state of Iowa.
2009 The most-recent previous year in which a Dubuque player was selected in the draft. Wahlert left-handed pitcher Nick Kirk, who went to the Cleveland Indians in the 19th round in 2009. The most-recent Dubuque County player that had been selected was Cascade right-handed pitcher Colin Rea in the 12th round of the 2011 draft by the San Diego Padres.
$304,369 The amount raised in 2021 by Research for the Kids, a local organization supporting research into brain tumors and heart defects at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. The group has raised more than $2.1 million since 2009.
16 The number of years that Roy Buol served as mayor of Dubuque, making him the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history. He did not run for re-election in November, and new Mayor Brad Cavanagh will take over the role on Monday, Jan. 3.
47 The number of years that Milt Kramer served as mayor of Manchester, Iowa, making him perhaps the longest-serving mayor in the state. Kramer announced his retirement prior to the Nov. 2 election, and Council Member Connie Behnken was elected to the mayoral position.
50+ The number of employees that Zero Zone hopes to add after settling into its new Dyersville, Iowa, location. The company makes industrial refrigeration and freezing units. It announced in September that it would move into a speculative building at 2336 Industrial Parkway SW early in 2022.
1 The number of women who have served as the president of Dubuque Federation of Labor after Mary Sand was elected to the position in April.
157 The number of votes that Jim Merten received in November’s election in Peosta, Iowa. Merten resigned from the mayoral seat days before the election, but his name still was the only one listed on ballots, and he was the top vote getter. After he resigned for a second time, City Council members decided to hold a special election for mayor on Jan. 25.
46 The number of years that Randy Degenhardt has served on the East Dubuque (Ill.) City Council. Degenhardt was appointed mayor of the city in November following the resignation of Kirk VanOstrand.
5,903,000 The average number of viewers who watched the national broadcast on FOX of the Aug. 12 MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.
16 The number of years since a regular-season MLB game drew more viewers than the Field of Dreams matchup. The Oct. 1, 2005, game between the Yankees and Boston Red Sox drew 5,909,000 viewers. Heading into that game — the second-to-last of that regular season — the two teams had identical 94-66 records as they battled for the division title. The Yankees won, 8-4.
7,832 The official number of fans at the Field of Dreams game. With press, workers and others on site, the total number of people at the game soared past 8,000.
324 The number of passengers served in January by Dubuque Regional Airport in the midst of a pandemic-related decline in the airline industry. The airport served 2,687 passengers in January 2019 and 2,848 passengers in January 2020.
18.5 The weight, in pounds, of Marge, a Flemish giant rabbit owned by Tom and Deona Casel and their adult daughter, Mallory Jamison, of rural Maquoketa, Iowa. Marge won the state title for the biggest bunny at the Iowa State Fair this summer, the second rabbit owned by the Casel family to claim the prize in the last three years.
167 The number of years in operation for Hoskins Building Center in Elizabeth, Ill. The building supply business was founded by William Hoskins after returning from the California gold rush in the 19th century.
$73,842 The amount of earnings needed for a family of two adults and two young children in child care, according to that same framework.
4,500 The number of tons of salt that the City of Dubuque purchased this year to replenish road salt stores for the winter.
140 The number of turkeys distributed by the Dubuque chapter of the NAACP during the group’s annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.
1,000 The number of hours per year that the Julita and Eldon Schneider family, of Asbury, Iowa, commits to spending outside annually. The 1,000 Hours Outside initiative aims to reduce the amount of time that people spend on high-tech devices.
3 The number of times that Susan Farber finished on top in balloting this year for Dubuque City Council’s Ward 1 seat. In February, she garnered the most votes in the primary election with four candidates. She and the second-highest vote getter moved on. In March, she won the special election to secure the seat for the remainder of the year. In November, she was re-elected to serve a full term.
9.4% The amount of Dubuque County residents who experienced food insecurity in 2021, up from the pre-pandemic rate in 2019 of 8.4% but down from a pandemic-high of 11.2% in 2020, according to figures calculated by Feeding America and shared by River Bend Food Bank.
13.7% The rate of food insecurity among children in Dubuque County in 2021, up from a pre-pandemic rate of 12.2% but down from a pandemic high of 17.1%.
156 The number of acres purchased by the City of Dubuque this year for the creation of a new industrial park near the intersection of the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 61. City officials spent $4.2 million for the property.
94 The high temperature on June 11, the hottest day of the year in Dubuque.
32 The number of years on the Dubuque Police Department for Mark Dalsing, who retired on Sept. 25. Dalsing served as police chief from February 2010 to his retirement.
264 The number of new undergraduate students who started at Clarke University this fall, one of the largest incoming classes in the school’s history. Most local colleges have seen their enrollment decline over the past five years, but multiple schools also saw their enrollment increase from last year.
$8.6 million The anticipated cost to build the new Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque. Officials from Holy Family Catholic Schools and Church of the Resurrection broke ground on the project over the summer.
272 The number of students in Dubuque Community Schools’ virtual learning program at the start of this school year. The district is offering the program for a second year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, though enrollment was down significantly from the 1,291 students attending school virtually at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
1977 The year when the last comprehensive plan for the City of Bellevue, Iowa, was created. In October, the city unveiled the first draft of its new plan, completed in partnership with East Central Intergovernmental Association.
$20 million The value of a venture planned by Cummins, an Indiana engine and power generator manufacturer, for a new warehousing, light manufacturing and distribution center in Platteville, Wis., that would have employed at least 200 people. Unanticipated increases to construction costs stymied project managers, who announced its cancellation in October.
$1.7 million The purchase price for the City of Dubuque’s acquisition of the Hendricks Feed & Seed Co. property, located at 80 and 898 Central Ave. City officials intend to use the property to construct a $20 million parking ramp, which the city must construct as part of a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC, Cottingham & Butler and HTLF by Dec. 31, 2023.
50,103 The number of admissions to the 68th annual Dubuque County Fair this summer. The prior year’s fair, which was shortened due to COVID-19 concerns, drew 11,271 attendees over four days. In contrast, the two busiest days of this summer’s fair were Saturday, July 31, when a little more than 11,000 people attended, and Sunday, Aug. 1, which had an attendance of about 10,000.
94 The number of 2021 program year graduates from Northeast Iowa Community College’s high school equivalency diploma program, up from 54 the previous year.
176 The number of years that First Presbyterian Church, of Andrew, Iowa, was open before holding its final service in October.
23 The number of people on the church’s membership roll at the time of closure.
$41,491 The amount a single adult living in Dubuque with a child too young for school and in need of child care would need to earn to meet average local housing, food, transportation and health care costs, as calculated by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque using the United Way’s Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed framework.
$18,719 The amount of money that the City of East Dubuque received in cannabis excise tax revenue from sales at The Dispensary, the city’s recreational marijuana dispensary, in the month of July.
$14.6 million The amount of funding allocated to Dubuque Community Schools from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. In total, the district has received nearly $23 million from multiple rounds of federal COVID-19 aid.
$27 million The amount of money the City of Dubuque will receive from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The city received the first $13.5 million last March, with the remainder coming this March.
$79.5 million The total estimated cost of a proposal to construct a new hospital south of Darlington, Wis., to replace Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County. Building the 75,000-square-foot facility on a 36-acre parcel is estimated to cost $51.5 million, but accounting for interest payments, the bill would increase considerably.
22.82 The crest, in feet, of the Turkey River at Elkader on Aug. 31. Torrential rain along the Minnesota- Iowa border caused the river levels to rise sharply over the weekend, propelling the river to its fourth-highest crest in recorded history at Elkader.
$34 million The anticipated cost of the ongoing, second round of renovations at Dubuque Senior High School. The project is expected to span a total of three years and will include improvements to the auditorium, a new performance physical education space and wrestling room, classroom upgrades and the addition of air-conditioning to all parts of the building that don’t currently have it.
70 The number of acres purchased by Joel Hirschhorn, the attorney of Elizabeth Toledo, in Potosi, Wis., where he intends to create a home for at-risk boys from inner-city Chicago and Milwaukee. It will be known as Adam’s Place, a nonprofit organization formed in honor of Adam Toledo, a Chicago boy whom a police officer fatally shot on March 29.