The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors approved directing $101,269 from the county’s remaining money from the American Rescue Plan Act to infrastructure projects in smaller cities.
Supervisors had previously chosen to use ARPA funds for these, rather than their regular, annual purchase of service program, so as not to set a precedent for funding city projects with county tax dollars.
The eight requests by cities range in size from $6,601 for ballfield safety improvements in New Vienna to $22,000 for a storm sewer and valve box extension for the City of Luxemburg.
“We’re talking about $100,000,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough. “These are modest requests.”
But, she said they can make a “tremendous impact” on these communities.
For instance, the City of Worthington received $9,540 for a new well head and treatment of water from one of the city’s wells. Mayor Larry Smock attended Monday’s meeting and said for a small city like Worthington, that amount goes a long way.
“For our project alone, if there are fires outside the city, we don’t charge for that water in mutual aid,” he said. “They’re not only for the citizens of the incorporated communities, but those outside the city as well.”
Smock told the Telegraph Herald that the county’s investment of federal funds will be more important because Worthington has been losing population. City population dropped from 403 to 381 between 2010 and 2020, which has had a huge proportional impact to the city’s tax rolls.
“Over the next 10 years, that will equate to about $50,000 we won’t have,” he said. “This is an (almost) $80,000 project. We’re using our own ARPA funds ($59,000) and we’ve had to raise water rates.”
These cities did all receive direct funding allotments from ARPA, but at a far lower per-capita rate than the county. Smock said he believes most of the county’s other cities that applied for county ARPA funds put their own allotments toward their project as well.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff said he appreciated that the cities had all bought in.
“All of the requests are partials, where there’s quite a bit of investment from the cities,” he said.
The total cost of the cities’ projects was estimated to be $201,631, with just $74,000 requested from the county.
Other projects approved for county ARPA money included $17,137 for the City of Holy Cross and $11,500 for New Vienna, both for historic building preservation. The City of Bernard received $18,000 for lift station flow meters upgrades. The Dyersville Area Historical Society received $9,000 for window upgrades at the Dyer-Botsford Doll Museum — considered with municipal projects, due to its infrastructure focus. The City of Sherrill also will receive $7,491 for picnic tables.
“Most of the small communities are very self-reliant and independent,” said Supervisor Jay Wickham. “Most of the requests are important and modest. It makes it easy to say yes to them at this time.”
