Dubuque’s American Legion Post 6 will hold a Dubuque Military Chaplains Day ceremony Sunday.
The ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Dubuque Community Church, 3490 Keystone Drive, according to a press release.
A candle-light service will honor four chaplains who lost their lives on the troop ship USS Dorchester in 1943, when they gave up their life jackets to save others, according to Tom Walsh, an event organizer.
Dubuque native Rev. Aloysius Schmitt, who lost his life at Pearl Harbor, and Rev. William Barragy, who died in Vietnam, will also be recognized.