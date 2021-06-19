The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Zephyr J. Borden, 32, of Marion, Iowa, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging interference with official acts causing bodily injury. Court documents state that Officer Mark Portz suffered a thumb injury during the course of taking Borden into custody on Feb. 6.
- Eric D. Sims Jr., 25, of 1470 Central Ave., No. 9, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Jackson Street on a charge of possession of marijuana, as well as warrants charging domestic assault causing injury and child endangerment. Court documents state that Sims assaulted Rashene L. Womack, 25, of 3700 Pennsylvania Ave., Apt. A6, on Nov. 14 in the presence of Womack’s child.
- Jay J. Mess, 30, of 808½ Rhomberg Ave., reported the theft of $1,400 at about 12:40 p.m. Thursday at 3054 Pennsylvania Ave.
- Merlin F. Hohmann, 62, of 1709 White St., reported the theft of two bicycles, valued at $3,000 in total, between about 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:35 a.m. Thursday from his residence.