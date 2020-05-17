A Dubuque man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a girl he babysat more than three years ago was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison.
James G. Perry, 37, of 625 Rhomberg Ave., Apt. 4, was sentenced in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County after he pleaded guilty in March to lascivious acts with a child, a Class C felony.
Perry was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, register as a sex offender for life and have no contact with the victim, according to court documents.
The girl Perry is accused of abusing was younger than 12 at the time, court documents state. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Perry was arrested in October on a warrant charging second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child. The remaining charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.