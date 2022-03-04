PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Registration is open for the Platteville Regional Chamber’s Hometown Festival Art & Craft Fair scheduled for July 23.
The seventh annual hometown festival fair will showcase the work of regional crafters and artists from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Platteville City Park.
The event also will feature musical performances throughout the day at the park gazebo.
The deadline for crafters to register is July 11. Each vendor space costs $25.
The registration form is available online at bit.ly/3Hwzgjg and should be returned to the Platteville Regional Chamber, 275 W. U.S. Business 151.
More information is available by calling 608-348-8888 or emailing chamber@platteville.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.