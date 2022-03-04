PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Registration is open for the Platteville Regional Chamber’s Hometown Festival Art & Craft Fair scheduled for July 23.

The seventh annual hometown festival fair will showcase the work of regional crafters and artists from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Platteville City Park.

The event also will feature musical performances throughout the day at the park gazebo.

The deadline for crafters to register is July 11. Each vendor space costs $25.

The registration form is available online at bit.ly/3Hwzgjg and should be returned to the Platteville Regional Chamber, 275 W. U.S. Business 151.

More information is available by calling 608-348-8888 or emailing chamber@platteville.com.

