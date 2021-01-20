MINERAL POINT, Wis. – Authorities said a man was arrested on Tuesday on charges related to firing a gun at a residence.
Hunter L. Butteris, 19, of rural Mineral Point, was arrested after authorities took to social media Tuesday to solicit the public's help in locating him. The Facebook post reported that the sheriff's department had probable cause to arrest him "for discharge (of a) firearm within 100 yards of building and/or dwelling, felon in possession (of a) firearm and first-degree recklessly endangering safety."
Iowa County Sheriff Steve Michek told the Telegraph Herald that on Friday, Butteris fired a weapon at a residence of which he was the lone occupant, on a property between Mineral Point and Dodgeville.
Law enforcement attempted to convince Butteris to leave the residence without the firearm, Michek wrote in an email.
“(Butteris) discharged the firearm, not at law enforcement, but as a warning that he did not want help,” Michek wrote.
He was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon, but apparently, he was not in custody still when the sheriff's department made the Facebook post on Tuesday.
Michek wrote that Butteris will be “charged with multiple counts of bail jumping/bond violations as well as new charges concerning the discharging of the firearm.”