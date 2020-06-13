One afternoon, a woman stopped by Monica Grubb’s beauty supply store, Beauty by Moke.
At first, the customer seemed uneasy, but after Grubb greeted her and offered assistance, the woman relaxed and revealed that she was unsure if she would be kicked out of the store because of the color of her skin.
It was a feeling Grubb knew all too well, but something she had never experienced a white person say.
“We go into places, and we are not sure how we are going to be perceived,” said Grubb, the store’s owner. “Once they (white people) get in here, it’s kind of the flip-flop of how they will be perceived.”
Grubb first opened her store located at 3680 Crescent Ridge seven years ago, after becoming frustrated with the lack of beauty supplies for ethnic women in the city, she said.
“It is something we needed for women of color,” she said. “Almost everywhere you shop, there are always products you need for beautification, but for black women, it was very limited.”
Grubb said it is hard for society to accept and understand that women of every race should have products available for their hair and skin.
“I don’t think in society black women are seen as relevant or that (society) didn’t think we were beautiful, so they didn’t provide us a product,” Grubb said. “I think it gives a positive voice when you are a part of the community and people of all races can come to your community. We are here, and we try to provide a service for people of color. Even white women wear hair extensions and put colorful braids in their hair.”
Dusty Rogers, the owner of the Baseball/Softball Academy in Dubuque and the Dubuque Sports Complex, moved to the area 20 years ago from Chicago. In that time, he has seen a lot change in the city as far as acceptance of black families and other minorities.
“This was not a place for an African American male or female,” Rogers said. “Dubuque has come a long way, but it still has a long way to go.”
Rogers said he would like to see more people call him and ask about his business, or join a baseball or softball team.
“People can join a baseball team or independent travel team or parents come bring their kids in and have them take lessons from our coaches,” he said. “We take young women and men from eight (years old) to 18.”
When Makiah Cooper was young, his mom took care of cutting his and his siblings’ hair.
“We only had one type of hairstyle and that was a bald head,” Cooper laughed.
Cooper later went on to study at American College of Hairstyling and has now owned his business, Cadillac Cutz Barbershop Studio in Dubuque, for more than 17 years. The business specializes in fades, tapering and cuts for long or short hair.
Black, white or whatever race the person may be, every person trying to better their area or bring something new to a city deserves support, Cooper said.
“If they are trying to better themselves, we should help them out,” he said. “Positive is just the way to go.”
In Platteville, Wis., Luis Rivera, helped start and open CBD shop The Hive about a year ago.
Rivera said he has witnessed peaceful protests in Platteville the past few weeks and is happy to see people of all races coming together to share a positive message.
“I think it is important to help most businesses in general and even through all these problematic times we are seeing, knowing that you can grow and succeed is important,” he said.
Rivera, co-owner of the Hive, said his company recently launched its new website — https://cbdthehive.com — where people nationwide can order and support his business.
Shamika Rainer, the owner and a stylist at Luxurious Hair Spa in Dubuque, said black-owned businesses are entitled to the American dream just as much as any business. Regardless of the business owner’s skin color, people should be supporting their local shops.
“If you don’t spend money in your community, are you really supporting your community?” she asked. “People can support black business by shopping and supporting financially (and by) spreading the word about the business. We have to have something for everybody.”
Although he has been closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wes Rainer, owner of Hot Diggity Dogz, said he is hoping to reopen his hot dog business in the next week or two.
“I think the main thing right now in a black community is solidarity, he said. “We need to do more to support each other. Even beyond black-owned businesses, we need to shop local because that’s where we live.”
“It is important for people to understand that we are all in this together and black lives really do matter,” he said. “We are the ones that are being persecuted, stereotyped and profiled. People need to be understanding and empathetic. We just want to be treated like human beings.”