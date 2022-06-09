The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will seek a firm to temporarily handle county human resources concerns following the resignation of the county’s HR administrator.
Meanwhile, supervisors also seek to fill the positions of two other department directors and other high level positions.
Supervisors held a work session Wednesday prompted by Human Resources Administrator Dawn Sherman announcing her plans to resign effective June 17. She has held her position since March 2018.
At the meeting, supervisors agreed to consider hiring a temporary HR firm and creating a new job description for the HR administrator position at their June 20 meeting.
“I want to leave everyone in a good place and on the same page,” Sherman told supervisors. “I’ll work hard to get you there.”
Sherman said after the meeting that she was leaving the county job because she wished to “pursue other opportunities.”
Sherman’s departure comes as county leaders seek to fill multiple high-level jobs, in addition to other staffing efforts.
Sherman has been involved with the county Board of Health’s search for a replacement health department executive director. The board also is proposing an expansion of the department.
The county also will be seeking a new county engineer as Anthony Bardgett, who currently holds the position, is leaving for a post with the Iowa Department of Transportation.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Sherman recommended that Assistant County Engineer Russell Weber be appointed to Bardgett’s role for one year. However, state code requires the county to post that position for 10 days.
“We could probably do this really well if we continued to have an HR director,” McDonough said of handling the county engineer transition. “I don’t know if we will do this elegantly on our own.”
The county also seeks to fill a vacancy following the ouster of Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall. County officials contend that Kirkendall resigned after declining to sign a “confidential last chance agreement” detailing complaints against him. Kirkendall, who is running for county attorney, has argued that the move was political and that he did not resign.
Due to those factors, McDonough proposed hiring an interim firm to handle higher-level HR concerns while the county searches for Sherman’s replacement. Pothoff agreed.
“When Dawn leaves, we can’t just leave the office vacant,” Pothoff said, insisting that the officials look locally first both to find the firm and Sherman’s replacement.
McDonough worried that recent county controversies could make a search difficult.
“I have concern about the ability to attract the highest-level applicants locally because the county and the county’s business have been on the front pages of the local newspaper and social media so extensively the past 90 days that maybe saying we’re going to search after the first of the year might be an opportunity to look with a fresh perspective,” she said.
Supervisor Jay Wickham was confident the search could go smoothly.
“We are all elected here to serve and address the issues,” he said.
