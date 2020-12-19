News in your town

Dubuque schools report 14 new COVID-19 cases in past week

Police: 2 injured in crash on JFK Road

Free business workshops to launch in January in Jo Daviess County

Report shows struggles increased for families, children during pandemic

State website continues to report no change in Iowa death toll in 24 hours; Dubuque County adds 37 new cases

Recent sentences, deferred judgments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

Redemption center to open again in Manchester

Authorities: 2 injured in crash after driver ran a red light

Authorities seek tips after cow found shot, butchered in Clayton County

Fundraising continuing for new Edgewood walking trail

Wisconsin officials using wastewater to measure COVID-19 activity

With $4.1 million in state incentives awarded, pet food manufacturer plans to start production in Dubuque

State website reports no change in Iowa death toll in at least 30 hours; Dubuque County adds 45 new cases

Dubuque woman accused of prostitution; charges pending against man

City Council to consider amending Roshek Building development agreement

Man sentenced to life in prison for raping woman in Dubuque

Project linked with UW-P provides internship opportunities for students with developmental disabilities

Dubuque police seek tips, release photos related to hit-and-run crash

Authorities seek tips after cow found shot, butchered in Clayton County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

With $4.1 million in state incentives awarded, pet food manufacturer plans to start production in Dubuque

State website reports no change in Iowa death toll in 24 hours; Dubuque County adds 37 new cases

Dubuque police seek tips, release photos related to hit-and-run crash

Redemption center to open again in Manchester

Bellevue police seek information on hit-and-run

Marklein's daughter married at Wisconsin Capitol closed due to COVID-19

Lafayette County officials again approve creation of EMS department

McGregor-Marquette chamber hires new executive director

Dean's list: Wartburg College

Local law enforcement reports

Filing period underway for East Dubuque, Galena positions

Authorities seek public's help with investigation of mail theft in Dubuque County

10 COVID-19-related deaths in tri-state area, including 3 in Dubuque, Clayton counties

Dubuque County health officials consider changes in COVID-19 communication

Holy Family considering calendar options, including Friday late starts

Bellevue seeking community input on improvements for park

TH looking for local Everyday Heroes to highlight

‘Shot of hope:’ COVID-19 vaccinations begin at Dubuque County hospitals

Dubuque approved to offer housing vouchers to homeless veterans

Organization asks Dubuque County for another $130,000 for general assistance

Dean's list: Southwest Wisconsin Technical College