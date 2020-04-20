News in your town

Dubuque neighborhood improvement grant applications now available

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday morning)

2 months after fatal shooting near Holy Cross, authorities conclude investigation, ID shooter

4 more COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Grant County; new case in Dubuque County as Iowa shatters record

Person who makes a difference: Longtime volunteer at Dubuque shelter a friend to those in need

8 steps for navigating financial challenges of COVID-19

Biz Buzz: Dubuque bridal store adapts; distillery gives back; greenhouse changes hands

Authorities: Deputy severely injured, pedestrian hurt as Delaware County man leads officers on chase

Locals head to trails, fishing spots for respite from coronavirus self-isolation

Dubuque council to consider ways to boost census participation during pandemic

3rd Grant County resident with COVID-19 dies, as 4 more cases reported

Dubuque insurance agency provides premium relief in wake of coronavirus

Dubuque man awaiting trial on sex crime arrested in federal child-pornography sting

New confirmed COVID-19 case in Dubuque County as Iowa's single-day total shatters record

Authorities: Deputy severely injured, pedestrian hurt as Delaware County man leads officers on chase

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Sunday morning)

Vehicle strikes tanker, injuring 2, spilling diesel in Clayton County

Dubuque insurance agency provides premium relief in wake of coronavirus

Local law enforcement reports

Politics: Novak to take a break from amendments after Wisconsin voters pass Marsy's Law

Dubuque County parks take measures to reduce light pollution, prevent 'insect apocalypse'

Dubuque Leisure Services seeks input on summer programs

Educational employment: Some lessons from 1st job stay relevant

Water quality: Limited local studies show contamination common, but few wells tested regularly

Flexsteel officials announce 58 additional layoffs

Dubuque native chooses to offer nursing expertise in New York City during pandemic

What a long, strange trip it's been: Local high school yearbooks in era of COVID

'A different world' 1 month after first confirmed COVID-19 case in Dubuque County

Dubuque County Farm Bureau donates $500 to area food bank

Local nursing homes implement enhanced prevention procedures, PPE usage controls

New confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday include 4 in Grant County, 3 in Dubuque County

Write the caption

Dubuque high school students bid adieu to campus in pandemic-shortened year

Prayer parade offers socially distant support for local teen battling brain tumor

Week in review: Top stories from across the tri-states

Prayer parade offers socially distant support for local teen battling brain tumor

Dubuque Leisure Services seeks input on summer programs

Residents of Dubuque, Jones counties among 181 new COVID-19 cases reported today

Dubuque County Farm Bureau donates $500 to area food bank

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday morning)

Local law enforcement reports