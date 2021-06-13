Dubuque Community School Board members will consider setting Superintendent Stan Rheingans’ salary and benefits for the coming year at their meeting on Monday, June 14.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road, and via Zoom.
Also on the board’s agenda is a resolution directing the sale of about $36 million in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds and approval of a bond purchase agent.
Funds from the bonds are to be used for the $34 million renovation project at Dubuque Senior High School.