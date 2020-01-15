The Dubuque police and sheriff’s departments reported the following:
- Zoe A. Smith, 19, no
- permanent address, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Ninth Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, providing false identification information, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked, as well as warrants charging third-degree burglary and four counts of pretrial supervision violation.
- Devon D. Bolden, 31, of Chicago, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
- Hillcrest Family Services Pathways, 2465 Hillcrest Road, reported $2,000 worth of criminal damage to household goods at 5:05 p.m. Monday at the business.
Nicholas T. Schiesl, 37, of 2078 Ogilby Road, reported $5,000 worth of criminal damage to windows at his residence sometime between 4:30 and 8 a.m. Monday.