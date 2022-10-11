DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Ed Loeffelholz and Jo Ann Wulfkuhle both were born and raised on farms in the Petersburg area, but it wasn’t until Jo Ann was almost out of high school that the pair were introduced officially.
“Ed was friends with my older brother, so I knew of him,” said Jo Ann. “But we didn’t go to school or hang around together. He was older than I was.”
There was a party one night at an abandoned one-room schoolhouse in the country. A band consisting of Ed as well as Jo Ann’s brother and a few other friends was playing.
“Just a little band,” recalled Ed. “I played guitar. And she came to the party.”
Jo Ann said Ed actually was teaching her his newest dance steps when somebody pulled the plug on the electricity, which they had run from a nearby farmhouse, and they were suddenly plunged into darkness.
“I didn’t know what the hell was going on,” Jo Ann said. “And then, he kissed me.”
The couple married at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Petersburg one year later, on Aug. 3, 1957.
They then took off on a honeymoon trip to Saskatchewan, Canada, where they also visited family. The plan was to return to Dyersville and settle into an apartment, but it seemed that Ed’s siblings had something else in mind.
“While we were still in Canada, they called and told us they’d decided to build a house in town and move my mom and dad off the farm,” said Ed, now 90. “And Jo Ann and I would take over the farm.”
It wasn’t what they had planned, but soon they lived in the old farmhouse.
“At least by then it had running water,” said Jo Ann, now 84, who remembered when the house didn’t have that luxury. “But there was still no indoor plumbing for two years. After I had two small kids, I insisted that had to change.”
The couple would raise six children on the dairy farm, Alan, Cindy, Mike, Dan, Karl and Jeff. Ed also worked as a carpenter to supplement the farm income.
“He would do the morning chores, and I would do whatever needed to be done during the day so that he could go and do carpentry work,” Jo Ann said. “Then, he’d come home and help me in the house before we’d go out and do evening chores.”
There are 21 grandchildren now, as well as 33 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
“We know every single one of our great-grandchildren,” Jo Ann said. “And they know us.”
They recently traveled to Des Moines for the weekend, where they took in a football game in Waukee, Iowa, where grandson Matt is the varsity football coach, and attended the baptism of a great-grandchild.
The couple’s daughter, Cindy Kluesner, of Lake Delhi, Iowa, said her parents always worked together and shared the farm and household chores.
“Mom always helped Dad with the milking,” she said. “And Dad helped do the dishes or clear the table after dinner. They still do that for each other. Dad will run and get groceries or run the vacuum. They help each other out, especially now with their health and just getting older. But they do very well on their own.”
Cindy remembers music always being in the house between her father’s guitar and her mother’s piano. Christmas Eve was always a special time.
“We always had a really nice Christmas,” she said. “They always made it really special. Dad would play his guitar and sing, and Mom would play the piano. On Christmas Day, we would go and visit our grandmothers, but Christmas Eve would be just for us.”
Ed and Jo Ann both have faced health challenges in recent years. Jo Ann battled breast cancer and a brain tumor that required surgery. In 2014, Ed had open-heart surgery, and Jo Ann followed with open-heart surgery a year later.
They have lived in their Dyersville home for more than 30 years, having moved after son Mike took over the farm. Mike’s son Travis now manages the farm.
“The farm is still in the family,” Ed said. “And I went out and helped for a lot of years, even when we didn’t live there anymore.”
Ed still mows the grass with a push mower, and both he and Jo Ann enjoy working in the garden. They just finished canning 40 pints of applesauce made with apples from their trees.
Jo Ann played sports growing up, and continued golfing and playing softball well into her adult years. She just stopped playing in a golf league in 2021 when her shoulder started giving her trouble. But she can still crochet, something she enjoys doing.
Ed tries to get out to walk every day, and on those days when the weather won’t cooperate, he uses their treadmill.
Ed, a Korean War vet, is particularly proud of the Honor Flight that he was able to go on last year.
“They tried for years to talk me into going, and I kept saying, ‘No,’” he said. “I said, ‘I’ve been there. I’ve seen Washington, D.C.’ I finally said, ‘Yes,’ and I’m so glad I did. They took really good care of us.”
The couple recently celebrated 65 years together with a joint anniversary and birthday party that included 180 family members and friends. As for those elusive secrets to a long-term marriage, Ed said there really aren’t any.
“Sometimes, you fight like cats and dogs, just like everyone else,” he said. “Then, you make up and you start all over the next day.”
“We’ve had our rough points,” Jo Ann added. “We’ve had mostly good years, though. The last 30 years have been very good.”
Cindy said she and her brothers always knew their parents loved each other because of something her father did every day.
“Dad gave Mom a kiss every day, no matter what,” she said. “And he still does.”
