The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County
Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Arvis D. Lewis, 42, of 2251 Central Ave., was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Friday at 2017 University Ave. on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Michelle D. Scott, 33, of 1560 Iowa St., No. 6, at his residence.
- Dane J. Freiburger, 26, of 844 University Ave., was arrested at 4:47 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Loras Boulevard and Dell Street on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon and on an out-of-county warrant.
- Amity D. Gotto, 36, of Farley, Iowa, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Friday at 1000 Langworthy St. on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth in a correctional institution, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Randy S. McDaniel, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of White Street on a charge of providing false identification information and warrants charging domestic assault, false imprisonment, child endangerment and providing false identification information. Court documents state that he assaulted Laqwieda S. Wright, 34, of 2404 White St., in the presence of their son on Feb. 15, 2018.
- Kinde C. Sutton, 27, of 532 Rhomberg Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Thursday in Eagle Country Market, 1800 Elm St., on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and interference with official acts. Court documents state that she lunged at her half sister Khadijah C. Bradford, 36, of 1845 Elm St., while inside the store.
- Alfred Johnson III, 34, of 2150 Jackson St., was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of West Ninth and Iowa streets on warrants charging possession of cocaine and delivery of cocaine.
- Keyshauwn N. Lewis, 22, of 844 University Ave., Apt. 1, was arrested at 5:37 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-offense domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Jasmine E. Greve, 19, at their residence on Aug. 24.
- Shawn J. Tiesman, 44, of 555 W. 17th St., reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle parked at his residence at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- Jay V. Simon, 67, of 877 Wilson Ave., reported the theft of a ladder, scaffolding and other items worth $977 between 5 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday from 1533 Central Ave.