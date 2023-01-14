EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Since 1947, the second floor of the East Dubuque police station has played host to the blare of brass instruments and the clatter of drums.
East Dubuque Drum and Bugle Corps called the building home for decades, holding rehearsals there a few times a year and storing much of the equipment at the station. When members weren’t rehearsing at the police station, they performed traditional military songs in parades and local events.
Two months ago, corps members chose to say goodbye to the police station in anticipation of the City of East Dubuque’s plan to demolish the deteriorating structure. City Manager Loras Herrig said the building is expected to come down sometime in the summer as police move to a manufactured building from which they will work as the city makes plans for a new, permanent station.
The 20 members of East Dubuque Drum and Bugle Corps now are searching for a new home to keep alive what has become a remnant of military musical performances.
“There aren’t many (traditional) drum and bugle corps left out there,” said corps member David Overby. “We’re one of the last ones left.”
Since leaving the police station, the group has moved its equipment to a storage unit in Asbury, Iowa, and occasionally takes it out to rehearse at Salvation Army of Dubuque, said Mark Stelken, vice commander of East Dubuque Drum and Bugle Corps.
It is far from an ideal arrangement for corps members, and Stelken said the cost of equipment storage is stretching the group’s finances thin.
“We don’t really make any money from this,” he said. “We really can’t keep everything in storage forever.”
Corps members have been searching for a new location in the area where they both can keep equipment and rehearse, but no options have emerged so far.
Still, Stelken said members are determined to find a new home for the corps.
Most traditional military drum and bugle corps emerged in the early 20th century through local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion groups, Stelken said.
As VFW and American Legion membership has dwindled over the years, however, the number of traditional drum and bugle corps has shrunk, as well.
The East Dubuque VFW post disbanded in 2005, but the East Dubuque Drum and Bugle Corps remained.
Stelken said members of the corps come from as far west as Dyersville, Iowa, and as far east as Rockford, Ill.
The group continues to perform in local parades, military funerals and other events.
“There really aren’t many left anymore,” he said. “I know of one in North Dakota and another in Wyoming, but that’s about it.”
