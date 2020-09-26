Police said a Dubuque man on Thursday night tackled another man and assaulted him, breaking multiple bones in his face and causing a brain bleed that required he be airlifted to Iowa City for treatment.
Robert E. Riddell Sr., 36, of 2654 Galena Drive, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Thursday on Key West Drive on charges of willful injury and public intoxication.
Court documents state that Riddell arrived at the residence of Kirsten L. Mentz, 26, of 2783 La Motte Drive, on Thursday night and started pounding on the door. Michael K. Keuter, 43, who was hanging out with Mentz, confronted Riddell and told him to leave. Keuter started following Riddell as he was walking away.
“Keuter said that Riddell then turned around, ran toward him and tackled him,” the court documents state. “Keuter said that Riddell started punching him multiple times in the face. Keuter also stated that at some point Riddell placed his hands around Keuter’s neck and was choking him.”
A nearby resident reported hearing a commotion outside and looking out to see “Keuter on the ground and Riddell punching him in the head.”
Police said Keuter’s face was badly swollen and he had cuts on his head and neck, but he refused medical attention at the scene. He later went to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
“It was discovered that Keuter had multiple facial fractures and a brain bleed caused by the trauma and that Keuter is being medically flown to University of Iowa (Hospitals and Clinics) for surgery to fix his brain bleed,” documents state.
Police found Riddell walking on Key West Drive a short time later and arrested him. He reported that Keuter had charged him with a bat and hit him on his arm, but his arm was not injured and no bat was located.
Police said Riddell admitted to having drunk half of a bottle of Jack Daniel’s whiskey, and his blood-alcohol content measured 0.136%.