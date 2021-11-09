Sorry, an error occurred.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The City of Platteville Public Transportation Committee has launched an online survey to gather input on public transportation.
“This short survey will assist the committee to make informed decisions regarding taxi service, bus routes and possible accommodation of current nonriders,” states an online announcement.
Those who participate will be entered in a drawing for a $25 gift certificate.
The survey can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3BRVpFX.
