Dubuque’s city-owned parking ramps consistently are about 30% occupied on average, according to recently released city data.
The data collected by the city in September, November and December shows that the seven city-owned parking ramps saw peak occupancy at around 10 a.m., with collective occupancy ranging from 26% to 32% on each of seven days of data collection.
City owned parking lots were even less occupied. While two of the city’s 18 downtown surface lots surpassed 80% occupancy in some instances, others had zero occupancy, pushing the occupancy for all the lots collectively to a range of 21% to 30% on each of the days they were surveyed.
City officials collected the data as part of an ongoing project to develop a smart parking and mobility management plan, which, when completed, will provide an action plan for how the city can implement new technologies in its parking infrastructure and outline projects that can improve accessibility for walking, biking and public transit.
The data was presented to Dubuque City Council members at a recent meeting.
“We are currently still in condition assessment and data collection for this project,” said Transportation Services Director Ryan Knuckey. “After we are done, we’ll comb through the data to help us create the plan.”
The data shows that the parking ramp at 701 Iowa St. has the highest rates of occupancy. On three separate data collection days in November, the ramp’s occupancy reached around 60%.
On the other hand, the Port of Dubuque ramp and the ramps at 100 W. Fourth St. and 501 Iowa St. were the least occupied, regularly seeing occupancy rates below 20%.
Data gathered Sept. 15 also found that on-street parking reached 31%.
Knuckey said the data sheds light on how and when parking is used downtown. For most of the city-owned ramps and lots, parking occupancy peaked in the mornings and then slowly declined.
The one exception to this was the Port of Dubuque ramp, which steadily saw more parking later in the day, likely due to its proximity to Diamond Jo Casino.
Knuckey said the data has been insightful, but he declined to say what direction the city will take with the smart parking and mobility management plan until additional data collection is completed.
He noted in particular an online community survey the city is conducting to ask residents their opinions on parking in downtown Dubuque. By early January, he hopes the city will have received about 1,000 survey responses.
“We don’t have anything set in stone yet,” Knuckey said. “We’re trying to limit what we are saying until we have everything in front of us.”
City Council Member Danny Sprank suggested that if the occupancy of the parking ramps is so low, then the city should consider removing reserved spaces at the ramps entirely.
“Have we actually talked about un-reserving them and getting it over with?” Sprank asked at the meeting.
Knuckey replied that removing reserved spaces has been discussed but that a formal recommendation has not been proposed.
Knuckey said city staff and consultants working on the plan are exploring different types of technology that could improve the ease of parking downtown, including adopting paid parking kiosks, smart parking meters and parking mobile apps.
Currently, city officials hope to present the finished plan to the City Council sometime between March and July.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he is pleased with the progress in developing the plan and looks forward to the recommendations officials will bring to improve parking and mobility downtown.
“I think what we’re really trying to do is modernize our parking infrastructure,” he said. “We want to figure out what parking is going to look like in the future.”
