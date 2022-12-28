Occupancy of Dubuque parking ramps
Mike Williams

Dubuque’s city-owned parking ramps consistently are about 30% occupied on average, according to recently released city data.

The data collected by the city in September, November and December shows that the seven city-owned parking ramps saw peak occupancy at around 10 a.m., with collective occupancy ranging from 26% to 32% on each of seven days of data collection.

