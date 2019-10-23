FARLEY, Iowa — Local leaders impacted by children’s mental health issues discussed the role schools play in addressing those challenges and how to improve access to services.
About 20 people gathered Tuesday at Farley Memorial Hall to discuss the state of children’s mental health services during a listening session hosted by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
The event was a kickoff for a working group that will make recommendations to a Dubuque County committee to improve access to services through Iowa’s new children’s mental health system.
“It was very important to us that we came out here because we wanted to not only tell people that we’re concerned about what happens in the county, we wanted to show it,” said Chris Corken, facilitator of the community foundation’s brain health initiative.
During the meeting, attendees discussed the role schools play in meeting children’s mental health needs.
Laura Foust, mental health counselor for the Western Dubuque Community School District, said that often, when families are dealing with a brain health issue, they turn to the schools — even when classes are not in session.
“They come to the school and say, ‘I’m struggling,’” she said,
Julie Homb, a licensed mental health counselor who practices in Dubuque, said one barrier she has seen is children getting out of school to access mental health services. She said she would be willing to go into schools, but insurance companies only allow her to see clients in her office.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said lobbyists had been pushing for a change to address that issue. However, legislators were concerned about factors such as lack of participation from parents.
“We halted it and said we have to have more information before we can move forward with this,” she said.
Lundgren also said officials need to focus on the root issues that cause children to struggle with brain health issues and to look at what preventative measures can be taken.
“We’ve got to look at all of that starting much earlier, at a much earlier age,” she said.
Attendees also discussed other topics, including ways to help families know to whom they can reach out if their child has a brain health concern and how to access services.
The group is working with the Dubuque County Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities Stakeholders Committee to prepare for the rollout of the state’s new children’s mental health system.
Corken said she would like to see the committee flesh out potential programs that could be ready when the state system is put into place.
“What needs are being met and what needs, more importantly, are not being met?” she said. “What do we need to do to better serve our children? That’s really our goal.”