MANCHESTER, Iowa — Delaware County Conservation is offering four Conservation Education Summer Day Camps for children ages 4 to 12 in June.
All camps will be held at Baileys Ford Park in Manchester. The camps are:
- “I Spy,” a colors-of-nature camp for ages 4 and 5. Camp is June 7 and 8 and costs $15.
- “Creatures of Our Natural Areas,” ages 6 and 7. Camp is June 14 and 15 and costs $20.
- “Birds: Their Beaks and Feathers,” ages 8 and 9. Camp is June 10 and 11 and costs $20.
- “Our First Residents; Native Americans,” ages 9 to 12. Camp is June 17 and 18 and costs $20.
Space is limited. Register at delawarecounty.iowa.gov.
For more information, call 563-927-3410 or email at delawareccb@gmail.com.