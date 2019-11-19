LANCASTER, Wis. — The Lancaster Common Council and city mayor resolved a dispute Monday concerning revenue generation in the 2020 budget.
Property owners will pay less in city taxes than a rate recommended by the council in October. However, residents’ stormwater bills will increase after the council members Monday unanimously upheld their earlier decision to raise rates by 41%.
Following the council’s October meeting, Mayor David Varnam vetoed the decision to raise stormwater fees and threatened to do the same to the entire 2020 budget unless the council reduced the tax levy.
“We both had our positions and we were able to express our reasoning and, unfortunately, the veto was overridden,” Varnam said.
The revised tax levy will increase 1.47% to $1.44 million. Meanwhile, the mill rate will increase from $6.50 per $1,000 of assessed value to $6.57 per $1,000.
Owners of a property assessed at $100,000 would pay about $8 more annually in city property taxes compared to the $16 proposed last month.
Lancaster residents also are slated to see a 1.5% increase in sewer fees.
The council’s decision to raise rates comes as officials seek new sources of revenue in light of financial difficulties stemming from the city’s limited borrowing capacity, lack of general reserve funds and supplementation of some city amenities that are operating at a deficit.
The city’s stormwater fee will increase to $3.10 per Equivalent Residential Unit — a rate determined by the impervious surface area of a property — generating about $141,800 per year, which city staff intend to utilize to finance stormwater projects.
City Clerk and Treasurer David Kurihara characterized the fee increase as necessary.
“We do know we have some projects coming up in the future,” he said.
Prior to the vote, Varnam urged the council to consider business owners, who will be disproportionately impacted by the increase. About $39,000 of $41,000 in new stormwater revenue will come from businesses.
“That’s a big bite to our business community,” he said.
Grant County officials also requested that council members rethink their decision.
County Board Chairman Bob Keeney said the Grant County Fairgrounds will incur an additional $2,100 stormwater fee per year.
But Council Member Robert Schmidt called the increase “extremely fair.”
“Those who generate the stormwater pay for it,” he said.
In light of Varnam’s concerns regarding the 2020 budget, which totals $7.2 million, the council cut $18,500 in expenditures. Reductions included event sponsorships, park and golf course equipment purchases and the public library levy.