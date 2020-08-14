The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Erik T. Brault, 27, of Galena, Ill., was arrested at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree burglary-theft from a motor vehicle.
- Thomas J. Grogan, 61, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Thursday at the facility on a warrant charging assault on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that Grogan assaulted emergency room nurse Kyle W. Kutsch. 23, on April 27, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
- Nicole M. Sturms-Sayler, 27, of 2435 Kaufmann Ave., reported fraud resulting in the loss of $1,800 occurring around 2:17 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
- Damien M. Miller, 44, of 1819 Norland Drive, reported the theft of items worth $1,000 around 7:16 a.m. Wednesday from a vehicle parked at his residence.
Mike Finnin Kia, 4355 Dodge St., reported the theft of vehicle accessories worth $1,200 between Aug. 6 and Wednesday from a vehicle parked at the dealership.