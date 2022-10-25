A Dubuque-headquartered manufacturer reported Monday a 30.5% decrease in net sales during its recently completed quarter compared to the same time one year earlier but pointed to its total still being above pre-pandemic levels.
Flexsteel Industries reported net sales of $95.7 million for the quarter that ended Sept. 30, far below the $137.7 million in the same period during the previous year, according to a press release.
“Sales in the prior-year quarter were especially strong due to a surge in COVID-induced spending on home furniture,” it stated.
Company officials, however, noted that last quarter’s total represented a 7.3% increase over the same quarter in the last year before the pandemic.
“Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, including weakened demand, intensifying competitive pricing pressures and an overabundance of retail inventory, we were able to deliver solid results in the first quarter,” said President and CEO Jerry Dittmer in the release.
Flexsteel recorded $300,000 in net income in the recently completed quarter, compared to $4.4 million in the prior-year quarter.
“While our long-term outlook remains positive, we believe the next six to nine months will be challenging for our industry due to excess inventory at both retailers and manufacturers, margin pressures from competitive pricing and economic headwinds,” Dittmer said in the release.
Company officials will discuss the quarterly report during a conference call today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.