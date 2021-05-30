Police said one person was injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Dubuque.
Michael W. Collins, 22, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to the crash report.
The crash happened at about 3 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Jackson and East 16th streets. The report states that Connie J. Miller, 57, of Dubuque, failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with Collins’ vehicle.
Miller was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.