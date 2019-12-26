SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Friday
Winter Plunge Camp, 8 a.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Kids will learn about outdoor survival skills, snowshoeing and more. Bring snow pants, snow boots and warm clothes.
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon birthday/anniversary party.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Salsa Night, with Adam’s Dance Connection, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
“Elf Jingle’s Christmas Surprise,” 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St.
5th Fret, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Steve & Randy, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Tony Walker, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Jeff Spradly and Kris Keing, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Live & Local Concert Series — Holiday Edition, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon, 12 p.m., St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and/or queer.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Friday
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Details: 563-557-9196.
LIFESTYLE
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Cocoa Slime, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home. Registration required. For ages first-fifth grades, with parent.
Winter DIY: Advanced Snowflakes, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Come learn the fine art of making snowflakes. For sixth grade and older, including adults.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Friday
Cocoa Slime, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home. Registration required. For ages first-fifth grades, with parent.
Cocoa Slime, 1:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home. Registration required. For ages first-fifth grades, with parent.
Winter DIY: Advanced Snowflakes, 1:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Come learn the fine art of making snowflakes. For ages sixth grade and up, including adults.