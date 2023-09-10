The City of Dubuque plans to open three new mini parks located in subdivisions across the city by this time next year.
The three mini parks will be located in the Eagle Valley, Westbrook and English Ridge subdivisions, according to city documents.
The exact locations of the parks will be 2095 Harpy Eagle Court, 7601 North Westbrook Drive and 253 Stone Valley Drive, respectively.
Construction of the parks is expected to start no later than early spring and be completed by July 2024, according to city documents.
All three parks are set to be funded using federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars and are estimated to cost $705,730 in total.
The city is currently seeking bids from interested contractors and will hire a consultant around the end of the month. The consultant will be responsible for the project, including design of the parks, planning and construction management, according to city documents.
The Dubuque Leisure Services Department previously bid the job that included constructing the three parks along with the redevelopment of Jackson Park and two additional playgrounds earlier this year, but rejected the only proposal that was submitted.
This time, officials separated the three mini parks into their own request.
Marie Ware, Dubuque Leisure Services manager, said feedback indicated putting all the projects together might have prevented some contractors from taking it on.
Bids for the Jackson Park and additional playground projects will be sought again, but Ware said no date has been set.
The mini parks are part of Dubuque’s effort to make the city more equitable and sustainable by providing green spaces throughout the city that are accessible to every resident, according to city documents.
Ware said Dubuque has a neighborhood park system that emphasizes having numerous smaller, walkable parks as opposed to fewer, bigger parks.
She said as Dubuque grows and new subdivisions are built, the city tries to develop small parks there to maintain that neighborhood park system.
“We really try and work and partner with developers as they expand our community and put additional housing in neighborhoods to continue to expand that neighborhood park program, so that we still maintain that walkable distance to a park,” Ware said.
For Eagle Valley Park, which will be in a long-established neighborhood, she said it is time the park is finally made, and the city has the funds to complete it now.
The Eagle Valley and Westbrook subdivision parks were being designed in 2012, but the project was halted when their funding was cut from the city budget.
The Eagle Valley and English Ridge subdivision parks were also both included as major projects in the City Council’s 2022-24 goals, according to city documents.
Eagle Valley Park falls into Council Member Danny Sprank’s ward, and he said neighborhood residents are excited to finally get the park they have been waiting for.
“It’s just been a long time coming,” Sprank said. “There’s a lot of families out there that really would like to have some type of proper play space for their children.”