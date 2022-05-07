PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Eight individuals who emigrated from Mexico, Uruguay, Honduras and Colombia are featured in an exhibit currently displayed in Platteville.

“Immigrant Journeys from South of the Border ¡Mi travesía hasta Wisconsin!” will be on display through May 22 at Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St.

A press release states that Wisconsin Humanities worked with Centro Hispano to create the exhibit, which has toured the state since 2020.

Visit WisconsinImmigrantJourneys.org for more information.

