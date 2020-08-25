PEOSTA, Iowa — When Amanda Jones’ friend was looking to expand her business, Jones joked that she, too, would start an endeavor.
Her night shifts at Luther Manor Communities were long, and she worried about missing out on valuable time with her three children. Jones pondered the option of branching out. When a commercial property near her home in Peosta became available, Jones and a friend decided to check it out.
“We went and looked at the space, and one thing just led to another,” Jones said.
Jones celebrated the grand opening of her business, Crossroads Nutrition, located at 8554 Kapp Drive, on Aug. 15.
The new business serves Lit teas designed to boost energy, meal replacement shakes, coffee and more.
“We are known for our shakes and energizing teas,” Jones said. “All of our shakes are for the health-conscious individual. They are no more than 250 calories. They are low in carbs and low in calories. They are the perfect meal replacements.”
Businesses similar to Jones’ health food club have seen a surge in demand during the pandemic as people search for ways to eat quickly but healthy, said Stephanie Grutz, a nurse practitioner and owner of Vive IV Therapy.
“I think right now especially, the standard American diet is full of processed food, and quick is the best,” she said. “I think people still want quick and easy, so we are still in that standard lifestyle. But they want a healthier option.”
New stores like Crossroads Nutrition give people that option.
Crossroads Nutrition carries Herbalife Nutrition products.
“I know Herbalife is booming right now because when I try to stock up, there are things that are out of stock,” Jones said.
Earlier this month, Herbalife released its 2020 second-quarter earnings report, showing an 8.6% increase in sales from the second quarter the prior year.
Brittany Tyson, owner of Crossroads’ sister clubs The Spot in Dubuque and the newly opened Our Spot in Galena, Ill., said her business has grown exponentially during the pandemic. She opened her location at 356 Main St. in Dubuque in December, and as it gained more traction, she was able to open a second shop.
“I have definitely seen an increase of clientele,” she said. “In the very beginning, we offered something that was different. Then, at the time of the pandemic, it gave us all more time to speak to each other and build our relationships.”
Jones said health food clubs also give people like her a way to be their own boss and start something new at a time when many layoffs have occurred throughout the country.
“It allowed me to have super flexible hours with a new baby, and it allowed me to work closer to home,” she said.
Grutz said since the pandemic began, she has had an influx in customers and has spoken with many clients who have started gardens.
“I think that people trying to get back into empowering themselves to eat healthier and organic is something we all need to be doing, and it’s the wave of the future,” she said.