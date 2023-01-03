An animal at a Dubuque museum has a milestone birthday in 2023.
Mama, the 8-foot-4-inch, approximately 300-pound American alligator, was among the first animals to inhabit National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, debuting with the opening of the facility in 2003.
“She’s turning the big 5-0 this (coming) year,” said Mark Beshel, assistant curator of living collections at the museum. “She’s 50 and feeling fine. She’s a great-looking alligator and healthy and can’t wait for her 50th birthday. I don’t think I’m going to be able to get a birthday hat on her, but we’re going to have a big celebration in store for her.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at an animal with 80 sharp teeth, a preference for tilapia and no interest in eating until this coming March.
WELCOME TO DUBUQUE
Mama initially was owned by a private citizen who surrendered the alligator to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1973. Mama moved to Phoenix Zoo in Arizona in 1984, living there until arriving in Dubuque in 2003.
“She’s been a great alligator to work with, and I’ve worked with a lot of alligators,” Beshel said. “She is very polite, as far as alligators go. We have to get in (to the tank) to clean once a month. We drain the exhibit down to where it’s just 2 feet of water and we will coax her to move from one side (of the exhibit) to the other and she is very polite about it. She doesn’t try to bite everything.”
IS THE TILAPIA EVER NERVOUS?
Alligators are found throughout much of the southeastern United States. Along the Mississippi River, the reptiles are found as far north as southern Missouri.
“Alligators are fantastic ambush predators,” Beshel said. “In the wild, they will eat a lot of fish, a lot of small mammals and an awful lot of birds.”
Aquarium staff feed Mama rabbits, guinea pigs, chicken — all frozen and thawed — and bits of fish, including one of her favorite items, tilapia.
A live tilapia shares the alligator’s tank, along with an alligator snapping turtle, but the fish hasn’t become a snack item.
“The live tilapia is quick enough, and I’d like to think smart enough, to get out of the alligator’s and the snapping turtle’s way,” Beshel said. “Plus, we keep the alligator and the snapping turtle well fed.”
FASTING FOR MONTHS
The tilapia can breathe easy these days. The alligator won’t be eating again for a few months.
Water temperature determines an alligator’s metabolism.
“The warmer it is, the higher her heart rate, the higher her breathing rate and the more fuel she needs for those bodily functions,” Beshel said. “The cooler the temperature, the opposite happens. Her heart rate slows, her breathing rate slows. In subfreezing temperatures, alligators have been known to hold their breath for up to 24 hours.”
Museum staff increase and decrease tank temperatures depending on the season to mimic conditions in the wild. The seasonal drop in tank temperature means Mama stopped eating at the end of October and won’t eat again until spring.
“If she tried to eat now, the food would rot in her stomach before she would have a chance to digest it,” Beshel said.
