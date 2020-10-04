When I was about 8 years old, I had a blue notebook that I filled with “stories” based on “interviews” I had conducted with my collection of stuffed bears.
Though it seemed like nothing more than innocent and imaginative play at the time, a deep interest for telling stories clearly was bubbling to the surface early in my life. That interest has continued to follow me ever since.
After relocating to Dubuque by way of Detroit, then Denver, I graduated from Clarke University with studies in journalism and in music, my other passion, in 2003. That same year, I quickly found a home in the newsroom of the Telegraph Herald.
Initially, I served as the editor of a weekly entertainment publication called River Stages before stepping into a role as a reporter in our features department, assuming the role of features editor in 2015.
Where our news department digs deep into the issues that have a significant impact on tri-state residents, we in features have the opportunity to tackle stories of a more slice-of-life nature.
These range from highlighting our vibrant arts and culture community, exploring area fare that tempts the palate, speaking with local authors about the inspiration behind their prose, offering helpful tips to better the health and wellness of others and telling the stories of the inspiring and inspired personalities that help shape our community.
Additionally, we share these types of stories in a variety of our specialty publications, including Her magazine, BizTimes.biz, Vacationland, Farm Life and others.
As an advocate for the arts and storyteller at heart through my involvement in things like music and theater, being able to highlight the various offerings our community boasts and the people who commit themselves so passionately to bringing them to fruition has been one of my life’s greatest fulfillments.