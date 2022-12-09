One of the nation’s top touring illusionists will perform in Dubuque next month.
Bill Blagg will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 at University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center with “The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!”
“(Blagg) is known for instantly teleporting across theaters, squishing his body from 6 feet to 6 inches tall, passing through the blades of an industrial fan and much more,” a press release states.
Tickets are $28 to $40 for the public and $23 for children. Ticket prices will increase by $5 the day of the event.
Tickets can be bought from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes before events at Farber Box Office at Heritage Center or by calling 563-585-SHOW or visiting dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Dubuque County Library District will host a pair of events prior to Blagg’s performance, at which children can learn to make optical illusions and explore Magic Eye books. Children who attend the library events can receive a free admission to the show at UD with the purchase of an adult ticket.
“Page to Stage: Optical Illusion Magic” will be held 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Dubuque County Library District’s Peosta/NICC Branch and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Holy Cross Branch. Registration is due by Dec. 29 at dubcolib.org.
