DICKEYVILLE, Wis. -- Students at Holy Ghost Catholic School in Dickeyville were evacuated earlier this morning due to a nearby gas leak, according to release from the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The gas leak occurred near the intersection of Church and West Main streets, authorities said. Dickeyville Fire and EMS personnel are standing by, and the utility company has been contacted.
Holy Ghost students were taken to the Holy Ghost-Immaculate Conception school system building in Kieler. The students remained at the Kieler campus as of 11:30 a.m., according to a district official.
Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.