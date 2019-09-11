ELKADER, Iowa — Elkader City Council members on Monday night accepted the resignation of one of their own — a move prompted by his hiring by the city.
Curtis Ruhser resigned his seat to accept a position as an administrative assistant/deputy city clerk for Elkader, the city announced.
His council position now will be on the Nov. 5 ballot. The person winning his seat would serve the remaining two years of his term, according to the city.
Those interested in running for his seat must indicate that they specifically seek it on their candidate paperwork. Three other council member positions, as well as the mayor’s seat, also will be on the November ballot.
The filing deadline for all of the positions is Thursday, Sept. 19. Those seeking to run for City of Elkader positions must submit a nomination petition signed by at least 10 city residents, as well as an affidavit of candidacy.
For more information, call the Clayton County Auditor’s Office at 563-245-1106.