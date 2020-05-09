A Dubuque woman recently pleaded guilty to a federal charge related to a fatal opioid overdose in Dubuque.
Jacqueline M. Birch, 23, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance.
She faces up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and a lifetime of supervised release after her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Birch; her boyfriend Mateusz D. Syryjczyk, 29, of Rockford, Ill.; and a person whose name has not been released bought “purported heroin” from a house in Dubuque early on May 27, according to court documents and press releases from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The trio then went to a Dubuque hotel, where they used the drugs and the other person began to overdose.
“Birch and Syryjczyk did not immediately call 911, but, over the course of multiple hours, Birch would occasionally perform CPR on the individual to restore some breathing function, though the person never regained consciousness,” the release states.
Eventually, they called 911, but Syryjczyk took drug paraphernalia from the room to prevent police from finding it. Birch and Syryjczyk also lied to officers about what had happened to the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
“An autopsy later determined the cause of death was use of heroin, fentanyl and valeryl fentanyl,” the release states.
In March, Syryjczyk pleaded guilty to a charge of misprision of a felony. The conviction is punishable by up to three years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.