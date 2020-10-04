GALENA, Ill. — Esther Joy King toured Jo Daviess County Sunday with a message of change.
“I live in this district — I live in the Quad Cities — and as a member of the community, it’s known that we’re not getting great representation right now,” King said during a campaign stop Sunday morning at the DeSoto House Hotel in Galena. “I had to ask myself — if not me, then who — and the sense of duty came up in me and I’m running for congress.”
Accompanied by Illinois state Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, King visited locations in East Dubuque, Galena, Hanover, Elizabeth and Stockton, promising to increase representation in Illinois’ 17th congressional district as she bids to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline.
An East Moline real estate attorney, King also serves as a Judge Advocate General officer in the U.S. Army Reserve.
“I have a pretty unique background,” King said. “I grew up in Mexico, the daughter of Christian missionary parents. I did human rights work in Afghanistan. I have had this theme throughout my life of serving others.”
King said Sunday served as an opportunity to share her experiences and vision with others.
“I hope what people learn about me is not only do I want to serve them, I want to inspire them to be a part of the difference in our district and also jump in and make a difference,” she said. “This campaign has become a movement for better representation — not just about getting one person into office. All of us together can make a difference in the community.”
The Galena campaign stop drew about a dozen people. Rosemarie Orbell, of Galena, said she was impressed after meeting King.
“I find her to be energetic, enthusiastic and she loves our country,” Orbell said.
Orbell was thankful that King toured Jo Daviess County.
“It’s not very often that you vote for people and you get to meet them,” she said.
Incumbent Chesney doesn’t have a Democratic opponent in his race for the 89th district of the Illinois House of Representatives. He said he attended the Jo Daviess County tour to meet constituents and support King.
“I’m here to showcase the alternative to Congresswoman Bustos and what that might look like in Esther King,” Chesney said. “It’s an opportunity for Esther to meet some of the same people I have.”
Pat Alspaugh, of the Galena Territory, also met King for the first time Sunday.
“I’ve read profiles of her — and I’ve already voted for her,” Alspaugh said.
Bustos campaign manager Tom Bryant wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald Sunday afternoon that while the congresswoman “has lived and raised her family in this district for over 30 years, her opponent was unpacking moving boxes when she decided to run for office.”
“This year alone, (Bustos) has delivered more than $250 million in funding for the district she serves,” Bryant wrote.
Bryant noted that Bustos “helped pass critical legislation to deliver broadband, support our farmers, help small businesses and help our towns navigate the pandemic and has even been named a finalist by the non-partisan Congressional Management Foundation for outstanding constituent services.”