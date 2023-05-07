A steady buzzing noise filled the air as Daniel Dumler bent down next to a tall white box in a rural Dubuque field on a warm April afternoon.
A honeybee flew past his face, landing just below a small, circular hole in the side of the beehive. As the tiny insect pushed its way inside, Dumler smiled.
“That one had really bright yellow pollen. You can see it all over their feet,” he said. “Right now, they’re getting it off the maples, and some evergreens are blooming. This is tree pollen, mostly.”
The bee was one of thousands of the insects Dumler raises, ultimately harvesting the honey and beeswax to sell at local farmers markets. He and his wife, Amy, offer their products under the name Dan D Bees at Galena (Ill.) Farmers Market and the online market Jo Daviess Local Foods, with plans to soon sell honey at Dubuque-based Wayfarer Coffee as well.
Dumler’s entry into the world of beekeeping began just over 15 years ago, when his father-in-law, who had been a beekeeper for some time, gave him an unexpected gift.
“He showed up at our property with 16 colonies in the back of his truck and said, ‘Here you go. You’re now a beekeeper. Have fun,’” Dumler said. “That’s about all the instruction he gave me.”
Dumler got in touch with expert beekeepers and worked to expand his knowledge through a combination of studying, trial and error.
Now, his year follows a familiar rhythm. He typically orders new colonies each spring — he is expecting the delivery of 10 colonies this year — raises them throughout the summer and harvests the honey in July and August, extruding and preparing it at his home in Dubuque.
Dumler usually sells most of his colonies when cold weather arrives, often to beekeepers in southern states or those who will be traveling to warmer locales for the winter months.
However, he did overwinter a few colonies this year, including those inhabiting the two hives he examined on that April afternoon.
Donning a protective veil, he grabbed a hand-held smoker, into which he placed pinecones and other dry wood to create smoke.
“Smoke is the only thing that’ll make a honeybee go the other way,” he said.
Bees communicate primarily though their sense of smell, so the smoke masks the pheromones released by the bees that would typically alert the rest of the colony to an intruder.
After pumping the bellows of the smoker to send a few puffs of smoke toward the entrance of the hive, Dumler carefully removed the lid to check on the status of the bees’ food supply.
To feed the insects throughout the winter, Dumler prepares what he calls “sugar boards” by boiling a mixture of sugar and water and pouring it on the boards, where it crystallizes. The board then is placed over the top of the beehive, and the colony can feast on the sugar, plus some of the honey Dumler doesn’t harvest, during the cold months.
“This board probably weighed about 20 pounds when it was installed,” he said, holding up a board on which a pile of bees crawled over a noticeably depleted layer of sugar. “Now, it’s down to one pound, if that.”
Over the winter, a colony can house about 20,000 to 30,000 bees, but as the brood grows during the warm summer months, that number can rise to 80,000 or 100,000.
“The pollen is the protein they’ll use to raise their brood and grow their babies,” Dumler said.
He said the bees’ honey is lighter in color earlier in the season and becomes darker as the summer goes on, based largely on the different pollen sources and flowers that produce darker nectar later in the year.
Last year, Dumler said, the bees also discovered a grape vineyard owned by the resident whose property he uses to house the hives. As a result, the honey they produced had a distinct purple color and subtle grape flavor.
“We had our very first batch of Concord grape honey,” he said.
In one season, he has harvested anywhere from 50 to 180 gallons of honey, based on the bees’ productivity and the number of colonies he has.
Amy, who handles the marketing for the business, takes care of most of the sales at the farmers market, where Dan D Bees also offers maple syrup in addition to beeswax and honey products.
Galena resident Brandy Gergescz said she discovered Dan D Bees at the market last summer and bought the couple’s honey with the goal of supporting a local business and finding more natural products to serve to her four children. Soon, she fell in love with the honey, too.
“I was not ever really a big honey person, probably because I grew up on the store-bought jars,” she said. “But when I tried (Dan D Bees) honey, I enjoyed it. It just tastes different and has a better flavor, and it actually does crystallize, because it’s not over-processed.”
She also purchases beeswax, which she uses for making lotions, balms and candles, and maple syrup from the Dumlers.
Dumler described himself as a “sideline beekeeper,” a passion project he pursues outside of his day job at Morrison Brothers Co.
“I’m here to protect and help the bees and work with nature,” he said. “It’s relaxing to come out here after being in the office, … and the bees are always patient with me.”
