PETERSBURG, Iowa – As a fire quickly spread throughout her home, April Pasker scrambled to get her kids away from the flames and into the family van outside.
“I got three kids out but I couldn’t find my 3-year-old, Ethan,” she said. “I went back in, but the smoke was so heavy I couldn’t see. I was freaking out and I was on the phone with 911, telling them my son was in the house and I couldn’t see him but I could hear him crying. All of a sudden, I felt something touch my leg — it was Ethan. He had singed hair.”
Fire destroyed the Nick and April Pasker family home in Petersburg Thursday night.
On Easter, Nick and April stepped into the ruins of the home, trying to find anything salvageable — anything that wasn’t scorched, smoke-stained or swamped by water.
“Everything I have worked for was in there — tools, clothes, everything,” Nick Pasker said. “Everything is gone.”
Family and friends have launched fundraising campaigns to raise money for the Paskers — Nick, 32, April, 36, and their kids, Zach, 7, Alyssa 6, Ethan, 3, and Alivia, 2.
“We need a little bit of everything,” April said.
April said she was giving Alyssa a bath around 5 p.m. Thursday in their home at 3007 160th St.
“I smelled something hot, so I opened the bathroom door, looked out and I saw a little bit of smoke,” she said. “I looked in the living room. The other kids were in there watching cartoons. I didn’t see any (fire) in there. I walked in the laundry room and saw the flames.”
April said when she dumped a bowl of water on the flames the fire dramatically increased in size.
“It spread just like that,” she said. “And Thursday, it was so windy.”
The fire quickly spread to the other rooms of the house.
April is a stay-at-home mom. Nick is a driver for Ries Trucking in Manchester and he was on the road in Marshalltown the night of the fire.
“April called me right around 5,” Nick said. “She said ‘The house is on fire.’ I said, ‘Put it out.” She said, ‘I tried: The flames got bigger when I put water on it.’”
April and Ethan were transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, where they were treated and released.
There were no other injuries, but the family lost a dog in the fire. A German shepherd, Diesel had been chained in the backyard when the fire started.
“He snapped the chain to get back in and get everyone out,” Nick said.
The Paskers had lived in the house for a little more than a year.
“I was paying the mortgage on it, and I was in the process of remodeling it,” Nick said. “I had a ton of money stuck into it.”
Officials told the Paskers that the cause of the fire was undetermined, but possibly electrical in nature.
Nick estimates the damage at more than $100,000. He has been on the phone with his insurance company since the fire, but is unsure how much assistance the family will receive.
The Paskers are staying in Dyersville with Nick’s parents, Brian and Lois Pasker, since they lost their home.
Lois Pasker said the community has been responding to the family’s situation in the days after the fire.
“We can’t thank everyone enough for the outpouring of support,” Lois said. “We want to thank all of the fire departments, the sheriff’s department -- everybody has been coming to their aid. We have a loving, giving and supportive community.”