There aren’t many empty spaces on Connie Bries’ weekly calendar.
“I am a very active person,” Bries said. “I’m hardly ever home.”
Bries, 71, of rural Peosta, Iowa, volunteers at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Hospice of Dubuque.
“She’s just a remarkable woman — she’s reliable and dedicated and bubbly,” said Malissa Sprenger, vice president of mission integration, MercyOne Eastern Iowa Region.
Bries volunteers while also working as a caregiving staff member at Home Instead Senior Care.
“We think she’s a joy,” said Bob Stricker, owner of Dubuque’s Home Instead franchise. “She’s a very generous person and she is very upbeat.”
Bries attends to the needs of people in their homes in her hospice and Home Instead roles.
“She loves to help others,” Stricker said. “She has the kind of personality that makes a great caregiver.”
Bries helps medical staff and patients in her volunteer role at MercyOne.
“Throughout the pandemic, having volunteers who continued serving was so important, and Connie was one of our mainstays,” Sprenger said. “She brings a special dimension of joy to her volunteering.”
Bries grew up on a farm near Bernard and graduated from then-Cascade Aquin High School. Bries and her husband, Ronnie, farmed until 1987, at which point they moved to a house near New Melleray Abbey, south of Peosta. She previously worked at Luther Manor.
“As long as my body lets me keep going, I’m going to keep going,” Bries said. “I love being active.”
Bries began volunteering at MercyOne in 1996.
“That’s also when I graduated from the Hospice of Dubuque (volunteer) program,” she said.
She volunteers up to eight hours per week at the hospital.
“On Mondays, I come in to the volunteer office and I make up all of the forms for the same-day surgeries, inpatient (procedures), infusions of blood and x-rays,” she said. “On Tuesdays, I go down to ambulatory (surgery) and I put patient labels on charts.”
Bries said volunteering is an important part of her personality.
“I just love being with people and I love helping,” she said. “I love to try and give back to my community. When we were little, we lost our dad at a very early age, and we got so much help from everybody. So, if I can give back to my community, that makes me very happy. I find it very rewarding.”
Bries said she cherishes the connections she makes as a hospice volunteer, assisting families with end-of-life care.
“It is my passion — I love doing it,” she said. “I hope someday there is somebody there for me like that if I need it.”
If not volunteering or caregiving, Bries is often found on a dance floor or stage.
“Dancing is my No. 1 hobby,” Bries said. “I taught dancing for about 10 or 15 years — country line dancing — and we formed a dance group called All-Star Country Dance.”
The group formed in 1994 and members soon found themselves opening for musical acts and performing in Nashville, Tenn., and Branson, Mo.
“We met a lot of famous stars,” she said. “I love going to concerts when I get a chance. I love country music and I love my ’50s and ’60s music.”
Bries said her days and nights remain full of activity.
“Mondays, I can leave the house at 7:30 (a.m.) and not be back until 7 (p.m.),” Bries said. “Tuesday, I come here (to MercyOne) and don’t get out until 4. Then, I belong to a euchre league on Tuesday night. Wednesday is dance night. Thursday is card night. Friday and Saturday are usually cards or whatever. My calendar is pretty full.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.