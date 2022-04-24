PEOSTA, Iowa — Drew Dean pulled down his welding helmet and donned a pair of gloves.
Moments later, sparks flew as the 21-year-old Dubuque resident ground a piece of metal in preparation for welding at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta.
Dean, who graduated from Hempstead High School and earned an associate degree from NICC in 2021, now is completing a welding Career Pathway Certificate program through the college. As part of an ongoing initiative launched by NICC last fall, his tuition has been fully covered.
“I never really found something that I wanted to do until … I saw the pay and benefits and the satisfaction that I got from this work,” Dean said. “And (it was) a lot less financial burden, for sure. I paid nothing out of pocket.”
The welding course is one of NICC’s tuition-free certificate programs, designed to help individuals secure entry- level positions and help area companies find employees to fill their workforce needs.
The college began the tuition-free offerings in December with health-care-related certificates, including for certified nurse aid, pharmacy technician and phlebotomy technician. In February, NICC expanded the program to certificates in the areas of advanced manufacturing, child care, transportation, culinary foundations and construction.
As of March 31, 262 students had been funded through the programs, according to Wendy Mihm-Herold, vice president of business and community solutions at NICC. That included about 130 students in the CNA program and 65 in the pharmacy technician program.
“We’re trying to do everything that we can to (build) that skilled work pipeline for the businesses in our region and make sure that we can get (individuals) into entry-level positions, or upskill if they’re currently in work and they need those skills to be able to grow within their organization,” she said.
Mihm-Herold said tuition for NICC’s certificate programs can range from $895 to $4,000, depending on the program in question and enrollment levels.
While Dean continued his work on that recent day, welding instructor Christopher Taylor demonstrated a new welding technique to Terry Pensel, of Guttenberg, and Tom Hense, of Epworth.
Pensel, 54, spent years working as a computer programmer before enrolling in the welding certificate program in search of a more active career.
“I knew there was a demand for welders, and I wanted to do something a little more concrete,” he said. “I don’t want to just sit at a desk for the rest of my life.”
The success of the tuition-free programs has had much to do with community partnerships, Mihm-Herold said. For example, NICC has an “earn-and-learn” program with Stonehill Franciscan Services in which CNA students can work in that position while completing their CNA courses at NICC.
Trissity Horkheimer, of Dubuque, was one such student. She worked in dietary services at various health care facilities for years and said she always wanted to become a CNA but never had the funds or time to take a course.
Through the partnership between Stonehill and NICC, Horkheimer worked as a CNA while attending classes in the fall, paying no tuition. She received her certification in January.
“For me, it was great because I always wanted to be a CNA and to interact more with my residents, and I felt very accomplished,” she said. “It’s a wonderful program.”
NICC concluded its tuition-free offerings for health-care-related and child care certificate programs on March 31, although Mihm-Herold emphasized that students in those programs still can apply for financial assistance.
The college will continue to offer tuition-free certificates in the manufacturing, transportation, construction and culinary areas through June 30, on an application basis, and Mihm-Herold said officials also are looking to add an information technology program to the list.
She said the programs have been funded through a combination of state and federal COVID-19 relief dollars — some of which have now ended — as well as private funders and the Opportunity Dubuque program through Greater Dubuque Development Corp.
“We only have a finite amount of money, so we’re prioritizing those other areas that really need a jump-start as well,” she said. “We’re just trying to be very intentional to look at where the market and the needs are and look at how we can use our dollars the best way possible.”
Karla Waldbillig, vice president of human resources at Stonehill, said that although NICC is no longer offering its tuition-free CNA certificates, state funding that Stonehill received earlier this year will allow it to continue funding the earn-and-learn CNA program though June 2023.
“It doesn’t matter who gets the funding — we work together to figure out what’s best for their students and our employees,” she said. “In my 30 years in human resources, it has been probably the best partnership we’ve had with an educational institution where we’re seeing real positive outcomes.”
Information about NICC’s certificate programs is available at nicc.edu/cpc.