ARGYLE, Wis. – One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole Monday in Lafayette County.
Mario J. Trujillo, 22, of Darlington, was taken by ambulance to SSM Health Monroe Clinic Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred on Monroe Street in the Village of Argyle at about 5 a.m. Monday. A press release states that Trujillo lost control of his vehicle, which crashed into the pole.
