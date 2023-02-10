The largest single-day snowfall in eight years in Dubuque snarled local roadways for a good portion of Thursday, with authorities asking motorists to stay put at times.
A total of 9.4 inches of snow was reported at Dubuque Regional Airport as of 6 p.m. The airport is the City of Dubuque’s official reporting location for the National Weather Service.
In East Dubuque, Ill., 7.5 inches of snow fell, while other local notable totals included Cuba City, Wis., 6 inches; Platteville and Lancaster, Wis., 5 inches; Galena, Ill., 4 inches; and Maquoketa, Iowa, 2 inches.
Recommended for you
“Initially, we had 3 to 5 inches forecasted for Dubuque, but we knew there was a chance for a heavier band of snow that had a potential for a higher amount,” said David Cousins, a weather service meteorologist. “It set up over Dubuque.”
The last time Dubuque received about this much snow on a single day was on Feb. 1, 2015, when the airport reported a two-day total of 12.8 inches, with about 10 inches falling in one day.
“There were several (double-digit snowfalls) in the ’90s, and from 2011 to 2015, there was one about every other year, but there hadn’t been any since 2015,” Cousins said.
Dubuque’s record one-day snowfall is the 15 inches that fell on March 5, 1959.
“When you have a storm system that is very intense, what happens is that when precipitation starts falling, a cooling in the atmosphere occurs and there is a switchover from rain to snow,” Cousins said. “(With Thursday’s storm,) we were expecting a more-gradual changeover.”
Instead, the storm transitioned quickly from rain to snow — with very little sleet in between.
“When you have sleet, that uses a lot more of the moisture (in the atmosphere,)” Cousins said.
Without significant sleet, there was ample moisture for producing snow.
“The transition to snow was faster than expected, and there was a longer duration of higher intensity (snow),” Cousins said. “There were some snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour over a two-to-three-hour period (in Dubuque).”
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said the biggest traffic-related issues related to the storm happened on Dodge Street and on U.S. 61/151 between downtown Dubuque and Key West, where semis were jackknifed or disabled.
A downed tree blocked traffic on Dodge Street just east of Bryant and Hill streets. There also were downed power lines on Rhomberg Avenue and on Shiras Avenue, and trees were downed on Kaufmann Avenue and Kane Street.
“All of those things just kind of added together,” Welsh said. “(Highways) 61 and 20 both had periods of time where they were completely at a standstill for upwards of two hours. Officers were working with tow trucks to back the tow trucks down the wrong lane to get the semis out of there. … It seems every five, 10 minutes, there’s another call about an accident or struck vehicle, and those people are waiting a long time for officers to free up from other accidents.”
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dubuque police responded to 71 weather-related calls for service.
The blocked traffic made it difficult for plows to clear the highways, Welsh said.
“It really was kind of an all-hands-on-deck kind of day,” he said. “We were not only using people on patrol but holding people over whose shifts ended this morning and calling people in for their shifts early.”
Dubuque Public Works Director John Klostermann said a normal snow removal shift consists of 15 plows, all of which were out by 8 a.m. Thursday.
“As the snow increased, we increased the size of our fleet, and with help from other departments, both in equipment and personnel, we were able to increase that up to 38 total plows out,” he said.
Klostermann said crews would work overnight to clear roads, though the number of plows would drop back to the typical 15 around midnight.
“Our focus right now is primary and secondary streets and getting those pushed back,” he said Thursday afternoon. “On residential streets, trucks are in those areas, but they’re just making a double pass right now, concentrating on the driving lanes. Throughout the night, our plowing effort will get (those streets cleared) closer to the curb … and by tomorrow morning, we’d be hoping that all residential streets would be plowed back.”
City officials announced shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday that they had pulled solid waste collection vehicles from their routes. Klostermann said crews plan to finish up routes that went uncollected today.
“(Today), our first focus will be clearing up the routes that were not finished (Thursday), and then we’ll move on to Friday routes after that,” Klostermann said. “That will delay the collection of the Friday routes, so people that are used to having their solid waste picked up between 6 and 8 (a.m.) … will have to wait until a bit later in the day, but we should be able to get through all of them.”
Dubuque’s odd/even snow route parking will be in effect today, and Saturday, Feb. 11, on streets identified with snow route signs. Residents will not be allowed to park on the even-numbered side of those streets today and on the odd-numbered side on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.