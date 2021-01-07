Dubuque Community School Board members next week are set to discuss how and when to return students to full-time, in-person learning.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans wrote in a message today to families that board members "may or may not" take action at the Monday, Jan. 11, meeting but that it is "important that the conversation occurs."
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Mediacom Channel 117.6 or 16. Later this week, officials will post a Zoom link on the district website via which the meeting can be watched.
The coming conversation will follow a meeting of the board's Educational Programs/Strategy Committee this week, during which members and administrators discussed the various factors that would be involved in deciding when to move students to fully in-person learning. Students have been alternating remote and in-person attendance days so far this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
District officials continue to collect data for Monday's discussion, Rheingans wrote. He noted that no recommendations or decisions were made, nor any timelines outlined at this week's committee meeting.
"There are many perspectives and opinions regarding when to move back to fully in-person learning, and as we look into the future, it is important for us to have these discussions so that we can take the many considerations before us into account and be fully prepared for a move whenever it is possible," Rheingans wrote.